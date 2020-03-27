Hong Kong is bracing for a surge in coronavirus infections from waves of imported cases. Photo: AFP
Loss of taste and smell listed as Covid-19 symptom by Hong Kong government, but health expert urges calm as other common ailments can cause condition
- Four patients among 43 new cases recorded on Thursday displayed the symptom
- CUHK expert and government adviser says if people only experience this condition, however, they should not panic and need not be tested
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong is bracing for a surge in coronavirus infections from waves of imported cases. Photo: AFP