The pandemic has hammered cross-border trade. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: plan to exempt more Hong Kong cross-border workers from quarantine raises eyebrows with some among 650 applicants involved in non-essential trades

  • In a document seen by the Post, and in details revealed by a government source, some unlikely businesses eyeing exemption include jewellery traders and investors
  • Officials aim to widen application for more parties involved in goods ‘required for the normal operation or daily needs of Hong Kong people’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 11:52am, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The pandemic has hammered cross-border trade. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE