Anyone visiting ancestors’ graves during Ching Ming Festival will have to adhere to the ban on groups of more than four. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Ching Ming Festival grave sweepers limited to groups of four under Hong Kong social-distancing rules, as local infection tally hits 560

  • Bars and restaurants face new restrictions, and cinemas prepare to shut for two weeks. Karaoke lounges escape closure, but face same rules as eateries
  • Details come as city records 42 new infections, pushing the tally up to 560
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Kanis Leung and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 5:22pm, 28 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Anyone visiting ancestors’ graves during Ching Ming Festival will have to adhere to the ban on groups of more than four. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE