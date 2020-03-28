Anyone visiting ancestors’ graves during Ching Ming Festival will have to adhere to the ban on groups of more than four. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Ching Ming Festival grave sweepers limited to groups of four under Hong Kong social-distancing rules, as local infection tally hits 560
- Bars and restaurants face new restrictions, and cinemas prepare to shut for two weeks. Karaoke lounges escape closure, but face same rules as eateries
- Details come as city records 42 new infections, pushing the tally up to 560
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Anyone visiting ancestors’ graves during Ching Ming Festival will have to adhere to the ban on groups of more than four. Photo: Dickson Lee