Members in a gym hours before a two-week government ban on such venues comes into effect. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: scramble for gym, cinema sessions hours before Hong Kong’s leisure venue ban as part of social distancing kicks in
- Customers mixed on whether move would be effective or too little too late, with one expressing concern that cross-infection from gatherings could rise as people switch outdoor meeting venues to homes
- Restaurants bracing for up to 80 per cent dive in revenue as two-week ban takes effect
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Members in a gym hours before a two-week government ban on such venues comes into effect. Photo: Xiaomei Chen