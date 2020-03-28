Hong Kong is facing a surge in infections brought on from waves of imported cases. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: 400 isolation beds to be added to Hong Kong’s public hospitals to ease pressure from surging number of infections

  • ‘Second-tier’ beds will be in negative-pressure wards for recovering patients in stable condition to free up space for fresh cases
  • News comes as another five cases confirmed from growing bar cluster, bringing number of linked infections to 48
Victor Ting and Zoe Low

Updated: 9:09pm, 28 Mar, 2020

