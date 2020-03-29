Medical staff transfer a patient suspected as a Covid-19 case at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s ‘dirty teams’: medical workers at the front line of the war against the coronavirus share their stories and fears

  • These doctors and nurses soldier on, despite sleeping in dormitories and not seeing their loved ones for a prolonged period, or getting ostracised by colleagues
  • Anxiety over becoming infected and frustration with insufficient protective gear are always at the back of their minds
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:31pm, 29 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Medical staff transfer a patient suspected as a Covid-19 case at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE