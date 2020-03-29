Restaurant patrons at lunchtime in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: new social-distancing law may be repealed only after it becomes a ‘habit’ among Hongkongers, health minister says
- Sophia Chan says ban on leisure venues may also be extended to karaoke bars and mahjong parlours
- She doubles down on call for residents to exercise self-restraint, stressing this is more important than law enforcement
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Restaurant patrons at lunchtime in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong