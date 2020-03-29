Dozens more infections were revealed in Hong Kong on the weekend new social curbs were introduced to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: hospital beds warning as 59 new cases take Hong Kong total to 641

  • Fears that isolation wards will run out of capacity in public hospitals if new infections continue daily rise in their dozens
  • Most new cases have recent travel history, mainly returning from United States and Europe
Phila Siu and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 6:32pm, 29 Mar, 2020

