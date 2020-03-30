Frontline collectors of waste paper will be paid HK$0.7 per kilogram for six months as part of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong government’s plan to encourage paper recycling excludes new business models, industry members say
- The government plans to hire paper recyclers as contractors to collect, sort, and package waste paper for export to the mainland or other countries
- But firms that invest in the new practice of pulping and export pulped paper are not included in government subsidy
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
