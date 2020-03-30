Frontline collectors of waste paper will be paid HK$0.7 per kilogram for six months as part of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong government’s plan to encourage paper recycling excludes new business models, industry members say

  • The government plans to hire paper recyclers as contractors to collect, sort, and package waste paper for export to the mainland or other countries
  • But firms that invest in the new practice of pulping and export pulped paper are not included in government subsidy
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Frontline collectors of waste paper will be paid HK$0.7 per kilogram for six months as part of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE