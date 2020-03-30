With infections on the rise at an accelerated pace, there is a very real possibility Hong Kong hospitals will exhaust their supply of isolation beds, two experts warned on March 30. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: as Covid-19 infections rise, strategy shift for Hong Kong’s hospital beds necessary, experts warn
- Even with addition of 400 beds this week, if daily tally of confirmed cases continues at current pace, city’s isolation wards will soon be full
- Young people with mild symptoms could be placed at quarantine facilities like Chung Yeung Estate in Fo Tan, government adviser says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
