With hospital staffs stretched by the demands of dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, Hong Kong University and Chinese University medical schools say they are going forward with exams necessary for their students to obtain internships. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: hundreds to sit Hong Kong medical school exams this week despite new ban on public gatherings
- Some students express concern over potential health risks, despite assurances desks will be placed 2 metres apart and masks required
- Better to take exams ‘earlier than later’ given unpredictability of pandemic, Chinese University associate dean says
