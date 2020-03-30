The Centre for Health Protection revealed on Monday there were 41 new coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty
Coronavirus: patient backlog for hospital beds as Hong Kong confirms 41 new virus cases
- Dozens of patients on waiting list, Hospital Authority says as it warns isolation facilities are running out
- Vast majority of newly infected have travel history in line with recent trend for imported cases
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
