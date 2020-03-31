Hamsters infected with the coronavirus after first being injected with blood serum from recovered subjects were found to carry viral loads about 10 times lower. Photo: Clinical Infectious Diseases medical journal
Coronavirus: hamsters may show path toward reducing viral load in Covid-19 patients, Hong Kong microbiology team finds
- Hamsters infected with coronavirus after first being injected with blood serum from recovered subjects found to have a viral load 10 times smaller
- The team is now awaiting word from the city’s Medical Council if they will be able to attempt the experiments on humans
