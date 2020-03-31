A cat has tested positive for the coronavirus, it was revealed on Tuesday night. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: pet cat in Hong Kong tests positive after owner becomes infected

  • Samples return positive but the domestic short-haired has not shown any signs of the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus, officials say
  • It is believed to be only the second cat in the world to test positive for the coronavirus
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:11pm, 31 Mar, 2020

