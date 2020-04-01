Hong Kong’s karaoke lounges and mahjong parlours became the latest venues ordered shut by the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic on April 1. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong government adds karaoke lounges, mahjong parlours to list of temporarily closed venues

  • The decision came after five new Covid-19 cases were confirmed from a karaoke venue on Monday, and is seen by many as closing a loophole
  • Meanwhile, a one-month-old baby becomes the city’s youngest resident to test preliminarily positive
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lilian Cheng and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 1:34pm, 1 Apr, 2020

