Hong Kong’s karaoke lounges and mahjong parlours became the latest venues ordered shut by the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic on April 1. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government adds karaoke lounges, mahjong parlours to list of temporarily closed venues
- The decision came after five new Covid-19 cases were confirmed from a karaoke venue on Monday, and is seen by many as closing a loophole
- Meanwhile, a one-month-old baby becomes the city’s youngest resident to test preliminarily positive
