A woman in a mask walks outside a mahjong establishment in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong records 51 new cases, bringing the city’s tally to 765 with 40-day-old baby as the youngest local patient

  • Seventeen new patients have no travel history, more than the eight and seven cases reported in the past two days
  • Fresh figures come as government says karaoke lounges and mahjong parlours next on list of venues to be closed under social-distancing measures
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:14pm, 1 Apr, 2020

A woman in a mask walks outside a mahjong establishment in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE