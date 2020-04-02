Weddings? No problem under the Hong Kong’s new social-distancing measures – as long as there are fewer than 20 people taking part. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: What are the dos, don’ts and challenges of Hong Kong’s newly mandated social-distancing measures?

  • Libraries and museums were closed days before the government shuttered karaoke and mahjong venues, leading to raised eyebrows among critics
  • With Food and Health Department officers being deployed to measure the distance between tables at restaurants, manpower is already being strained
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 10:00am, 2 Apr, 2020

