Medical students on the campus of the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: University of Hong Kong final-year medical students sit exams as government exempts event from ban on gatherings
- Students said they were more worried about contracting coronavirus during practical exam, in which they would have to treat patients
- Government earlier exempted the exams from the ban on gatherings as the graduation of medical students was crucial to the city’s health care system
