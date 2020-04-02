Customers are spaced apart at tables in a mall in Tseung Kwan O as part of social-distancing measures for the Covid-19 crisis. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Two beauty parlour employees among Hong Kong’s 37 new infections as government criticised for not closing salons
- Figures come a day after officials extended the scope of leisure venue closures – but beauty parlours not included
- All but seven of Thursday’s cases have travel history as overseas returnees again drive the city total up, now at 802
