The e-payment firm says the data could help HKU identify the contact patterns and density of city residents in different areas, and could play a significant role in combating the pandemic. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Octopus to provide data on city residents’ movements to University of Hong Kong researchers to check the spread of Covid-19
- Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of HKU’s faculty of medicine, earlier said transport data would make it easier to track the transmission of the virus
- Octopus says the data will be only of the aggregate value and will not lead to ascertaining the identity of any individuals or the usage of any particular card
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
