An ambulance driver in protective gear sits in his vehicle outside the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hong Kong scientists look into disinfection and reuse of face masks
- Top communicable disease expert reveals how the city is trying to handle shortage of protective gear
- N95 respirators worn by hospital workers could be cleaned with hydrogen peroxide vapour
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
