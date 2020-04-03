Bars have been forced to shut but the picture is less clear for those drinking venues also listed as restaurants. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong businesses ‘do not know what to do’ as bar and pub shutdown kicks in
- Owners of bars serving food say they are not sure if they are covered by the ban, accuse government of confused messages
- Those breaking the anti-contagion order face a HK$50,000 fine (US$6,450) and six months in jail
Coronavirus outbreak
