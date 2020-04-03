A worker in a protective suit disinfects a tram station in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong trio stranded in Poland urge city’s government for help in returning home, with one kicked out of hotel following ban

  • Man claims hotel staff packed his belongings and brought them to reception without permission, while also refusing him refund for prepaid room
  • Appeal comes as others stranded in Peru set to return home on chartered flights earliest Sunday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 9:26pm, 3 Apr, 2020

A worker in a protective suit disinfects a tram station in Warsaw, Poland. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE