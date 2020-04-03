Police move in to arrest protesters at Prince Edward station on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police to let detainees wear full surgical masks to fend off Covid-19
- Lawyers and doctors had said the force’s previous policy, of removing metal strips from the commonly worn coverings, left arrested people at risk of infection
- Those detained will now be given masks made by prisoners at factories run by Correctional Services Industries
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
