Police move in to arrest protesters at Prince Edward station on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police to let detainees wear full surgical masks to fend off Covid-19

  • Lawyers and doctors had said the force’s previous policy, of removing metal strips from the commonly worn coverings, left arrested people at risk of infection
  • Those detained will now be given masks made by prisoners at factories run by Correctional Services Industries
Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:38pm, 3 Apr, 2020

