Coronavirus: fourth Hong Kong police officer infected as sergeant involved in recent Prince Edward operation tests positive

  • Police source says the officer wore a mask that night and did not make any arrests when crowds gathered to mark seven months since controversial protest clash
  • Patient has no travel history, and authorities are working to trace his close contacts
Christy Leung
Updated: 3:08pm, 4 Apr, 2020

Anti-riot police on guard outside Prince Edward MTR station in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
