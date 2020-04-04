Anti-riot police on guard outside Prince Edward MTR station in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: fourth Hong Kong police officer infected as sergeant involved in recent Prince Edward operation tests positive
- Police source says the officer wore a mask that night and did not make any arrests when crowds gathered to mark seven months since controversial protest clash
- Patient has no travel history, and authorities are working to trace his close contacts
