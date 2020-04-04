The tide is turning in the mask debate with the World Health Organisation now advising the public to wear surgical masks when they leave their home. Illustration: Brian Wang
To mask or not to mask: WHO makes U-turn while US, Singapore abandon pandemic advice and tell citizens to start wearing masks
- This is the first in a special in-depth series exploring the effectiveness of different strategies to contain the coronavirus spread in communities across China and the world
- In this instalment, we look at masks. To urge citizens to wear or not to wear is a question that has vexed many governments
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
