The tide is turning in the mask debate with the World Health Organisation now advising the public to wear surgical masks when they leave their home. Illustration: Brian Wang
To mask or not to mask: WHO makes U-turn while US, Singapore abandon pandemic advice and tell citizens to start wearing masks

  • This is the first in a special in-depth series exploring the effectiveness of different strategies to contain the coronavirus spread in communities across China and the world
  • In this instalment, we look at masks. To urge citizens to wear or not to wear is a question that has vexed many governments
Victor Ting
Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Apr, 2020

