Hong Kong’s entire police force may have to undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: about 130 riot police in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon region ordered into quarantine

  • Nearly all of West Kowloon’s elite unit taken off front line after two colleagues infected with coronavirus
  • All 31,000 Hong Kong police officers urged to undergo Covid-19 testing
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:18am, 5 Apr, 2020

Hong Kong’s entire police force may have to undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE