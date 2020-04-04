Hong Kong’s entire police force may have to undergo coronavirus testing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: about 130 riot police in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon region ordered into quarantine
- Nearly all of West Kowloon’s elite unit taken off front line after two colleagues infected with coronavirus
- All 31,000 Hong Kong police officers urged to undergo Covid-19 testing
