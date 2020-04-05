A former member of staff at the Chief Executive’s Office has died after falling from a residential building in Kowloon. Photo: Wikipedia
Former employee of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Office dies after falling from residential building
- A 32-year-old killed himself in Tseung Kwan O five days after quitting his job
- Government expresses sadness and vows to offer all support possible to his family
Topic | Suicides in Hong Kong
