Pedestrians walk along near-empty roads during a lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Mumbai, India. Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Coronavirus: 600 Hongkongers stuck in India’s lockdown as lawmaker urges aid for largest group of city residents stranded overseas
- Lawmaker Jeremy Tam says many are Indian people holding Hong Kong identity cards, with around 70 to 80 of them carrying a Hong Kong passport
- More than 400 of them are stranded in Punjab state, and some 100 are in Mumbai
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
