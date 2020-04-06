Fresh blood testing aimed at uncovering Hong Kong’s asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19 is necessary to give us a more complete understanding of the situation HKU’s Malik Peiris told the Post in a recent interview. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Hong Kong virologist calls for wide-scale antibody testing aimed at detecting city’s true number of Covid-19 cases
- An infection percentage that includes asymptomatic cases would offer firmer ground for government decisions about scaling the economy back up
- ‘The only way to find out how big the iceberg is by serological testing,’ HKU’s Malik Peiris tells the Post
