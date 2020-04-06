Unlike the US and mainland China, which have been using telemedicine to screen and treat patients for the coronavirus, Hong Kong has started the services for general consultation only. Photo: Dickson Lee
Telemedicine offers solutions to Hong Kong patients unwilling to visit hospitals for check-ups amid coronavirus crisis
- Some 32 patients have tried the service launched last month as non-emergency appointments were mostly cancelled amid pandemic
- But Dr Peter Ku says it is too early to say whether teleconferencing will help in solving the problem of a long waiting period to get medical attention
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
