Unlike the US and mainland China, which have been using telemedicine to screen and treat patients for the coronavirus, Hong Kong has started the services for general consultation only. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Telemedicine offers solutions to Hong Kong patients unwilling to visit hospitals for check-ups amid coronavirus crisis

  • Some 32 patients have tried the service launched last month as non-emergency appointments were mostly cancelled amid pandemic
  • But Dr Peter Ku says it is too early to say whether teleconferencing will help in solving the problem of a long waiting period to get medical attention
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 7:22am, 6 Apr, 2020

Unlike the US and mainland China, which have been using telemedicine to screen and treat patients for the coronavirus, Hong Kong has started the services for general consultation only. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE