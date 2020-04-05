Hong Kong residents are taken in a coach for testing on Sunday after finally arriving home from Peru. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: after long wait, 65 Hongkongers arrive home after weeks stranded in Peru
- Residents took chartered flight for first leg of journey from Lima to London, paying for the journey themselves
- But government is pressed to help hundreds more who remain stuck in other countries, including India
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
