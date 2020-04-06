Wearing face masks ‘works’ and should be mandatory, HKU’s Dr Ho Pak-leung told a radio programme on Monday.Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: top Hong Kong microbiologist urges government to make masks mandatory, step up social distancing enforcement

  • ‘Mask wearing works. It can block the spread of the virus from people who may not show symptoms yet,’ HKU’s Dr Ho Pak-leung says
  • Chinese University professor echoes call for tougher measures unless daily infection tally dips back down to single digits
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Zoe Low
Updated: 12:59pm, 6 Apr, 2020

