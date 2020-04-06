The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong fell over the weekend, but experts warn a spike could be coming. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: five Hong Kong residents flown back from Peru among 24 new cases

  • Only six of the newly infected are local transmissions, with one linked to a karaoke lounge in Causeway Bay
  • Leading microbiologist calls for government to make mask-wearing in public compulsory
Chris Lau and Victor Ting

Updated: 5:38pm, 6 Apr, 2020

