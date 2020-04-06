The number of young people recorded as taking cannabis in Hong Kong has increased from 154 in 2018 to 228 the following year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s drugs tsar links rising cannabis use among young people with legalisation overseas
- Amid overall decline in drug-taking, numbers using marijuana increases, fuelled by 50 per cent rise among under-21s
- Government’s top adviser on drugs connects the trend with legalisation in regions including North America
Topic | Drugs
The number of young people recorded as taking cannabis in Hong Kong has increased from 154 in 2018 to 228 the following year. Photo: EPA-EFE