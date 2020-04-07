Policemen in India block off a road to Prayagraj’s old town after a resident tests positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Prabhat Kumar Verma
Coronavirus: Indian consulate in Hong Kong poised to work with government to fly home 700 residents stuck in South Asian country
- It is waiting for the Hong Kong government to make the direct request, but so far the administration has not moved
- India Association head accuses Hong Kong of dragging its feet and ‘double standards’, pointing to rescue operation of those stuck in Wuhan
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Policemen in India block off a road to Prayagraj’s old town after a resident tests positive for the coronavirus. Photo: Prabhat Kumar Verma