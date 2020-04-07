The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong University of Science and Technology cancels student exchange programmes, citing uncertainty overseas even by September

  • It says it is unable to rule out if university campuses will still be plagued by Covid-19 in six months
  • Five other local universities say they are still monitoring the situation while two have not replied to inquiries
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Apr, 2020

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE