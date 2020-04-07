The illegal bar, where 91 Hongkongers were arrested on Tuesday, was operating inside the Vincent Commercial Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Google Maps
Coronavirus: police raid finds 91 Hongkongers crammed into unlicensed pub amid citywide ban on bars, public gatherings

  • While the establishment has existed for awhile, police said crowds began getting larger after the government-mandated bar shutdown
  • About HK$70,000 worth of illegal drugs inside the upstairs bar, which a source said had ties to a Wo Shing Wo triad gang
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:57pm, 7 Apr, 2020

