The illegal bar, where 91 Hongkongers were arrested on Tuesday, was operating inside the Vincent Commercial Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Google Maps
Coronavirus: police raid finds 91 Hongkongers crammed into unlicensed pub amid citywide ban on bars, public gatherings
- While the establishment has existed for awhile, police said crowds began getting larger after the government-mandated bar shutdown
- About HK$70,000 worth of illegal drugs inside the upstairs bar, which a source said had ties to a Wo Shing Wo triad gang
