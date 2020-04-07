Hong Kong has limited social gatherings to four people to ensure social distancing. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong records 21 new coronavirus cases as tally grows to 935
- Among the newly infected are three people who visited a karaoke lounge with a group
- Health authorities admit they mistakenly sent a father in quarantine to hospital when it was the son who tested positive for Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong has limited social gatherings to four people to ensure social distancing. Photo: Nora Tam