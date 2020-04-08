Hong Kong reported 21 more people Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. taking the total to 935. Photo; Xinhua
Coronavirus: wrong Nepalese man sent from quarantine to hospital after possible name mix-up

  • Authorities say language issues might have played a part in the mistaken transfer of father for medical care when it actually was his son who tested positive
  • But officials insist they have enough resources at the moment to manage ethnic minorities staying at government-run isolation centres
Elizabeth Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 1:21am, 8 Apr, 2020

