The Hong Kong government had sent chartered flights to pick up residents stranded in Japan, Hubei province in mainland China and Peru. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: more than 1,200 Hongkongers stranded around the world have sought help from city government, security minister says
- John Lee says many countries are facing similar problems due to lockdown and officials need to consider multiple factors before rendering assistance
- The city government is relying on Chinese embassies overseas to help the residents, as the diplomatic offices have better knowledge of local situations
