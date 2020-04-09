The Hong Kong government had sent chartered flights to pick up residents stranded in Japan, Hubei province in mainland China and Peru. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: more than 1,200 Hongkongers stranded around the world have sought help from city government, security minister says

  • John Lee says many countries are facing similar problems due to lockdown and officials need to consider multiple factors before rendering assistance
  • The city government is relying on Chinese embassies overseas to help the residents, as the diplomatic offices have better knowledge of local situations
Christy Leung
Updated: 8:10pm, 9 Apr, 2020

