Hong Kong has closed bars and pubs for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police find another Tsim Sha Tsui bar packed amid government-mandated shutdown

  • A five-day operation involving more than 200 officers will now hit area entertainment venues believed to be operating illegally, police source says
  • Many, including the pub raided on Wednesday, are believed to have ties to local triads
Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:47pm, 9 Apr, 2020

