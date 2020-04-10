The bridge at Shenzhen Bay Port, via which the 27 returnees will come back to Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hongkongers rescued from Morocco spared double quarantine
- The 27 returnees had been set for 14 days’ quarantine in Guangzhou, before heading home for another two weeks’ isolation
- But officials arrange for them to go straight to Hong Kong, via testing centre
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
