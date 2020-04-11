Hongkongers were swindled out of more than HK$48 million in face masks scams in the first three months of this year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: con artists swindle thousands of Hongkongers in face mask scams totalling HK$48 million

  • Local firm was hardest hit after international fraudsters conned it out of HK$20 million (US$2.6 million)
  • More than 3,000 victims in the city over first three months of this year
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:26am, 11 Apr, 2020

Hongkongers were swindled out of more than HK$48 million in face masks scams in the first three months of this year. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE