In Tsim Sha Tsui, the K11 Art Mall was less packed than on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: far fewer residents gather at scenic spots across Hong Kong on second day of Easter holiday

  • Most visitors to Repulse Bay Beach and other tourist landmarks wearing masks and following social-distancing rules
  • But city’s No 2 official repeats call for residents to stay at home, saying outbreak ‘still severe’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Danny Lee and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 5:47pm, 11 Apr, 2020

