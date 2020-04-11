Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung suggested appointing an infection-control supervisor in each office and school of Hong Kong. Photo: Oliver Tsang
Coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can produce more than three times as many pathogens than Sars strain, HKU study reveals
- Dr Chu Hin of HKU says Sars-CoV-2 can replicate 100 times within 48 hours, while the Sars virus replicated about 10 to 20 times at its peak
- There is almost no possibility to contain the virus before July because not many people have developed immunity yet, microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
