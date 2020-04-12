The Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Anxiety and tears in Hong Kong, as young children are taken from parents for coronavirus tests
- Parents complain about lack of information, inconsistent practices at hospitals
- Authorities say hospital restrictions are necessary, help protect family members
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
