Passengers enter Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: beware third wave of infections, Hong Kong doctors warn as mainland Chinese cities wake from economic slumber

  • Wuhan, thought to be the initial epicentre of the dreaded disease, lifted its lockdown last week, while the rest of the country start to stir
  • Expert urges more stringent checks on arrivals, and for public to remain vigilant
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:41pm, 12 Apr, 2020

Passengers enter Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE