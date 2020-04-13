Pork on sale at a wet market in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse
Wholesale price of pork rises in Hong Kong amid poor supply from mainland China

  • The number of live pigs supplied to the city per day has dropped from about 1,700 last month to 1,300, with price rising by more than HK$1,000 per unit
  • Catering sector lawmaker Tommy Cheung urges mainland authorities to loosen clearance restrictions imposed during swine fever outbreak last year
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Apr, 2020

