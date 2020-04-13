Another relatively low increase to Hong Kong’s Covid-19 total has been recorded. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records single-digit count in new infections for second straight day with five cases, pushing tally to 1,009
- Toddler who visited Britain among Monday’s coronavirus count, which takes city total to 1,009
- Figures revealed as top microbiologist says Singapore spike at the weekend serves as warning against Hong Kong complacency
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
